Johns Hopkins All Children's 'Netflix' case: A timeline

The case of Maya Kowalski, whose family won a $261 million judgment against St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, has captivated healthcare industry observers and Netflix viewers alike.

Here is a timeline of the case that some experts say has altered public relations and legal precedents for the hospital industry:

October 2016: The Kowalski family takes then 10-year-old Maya to the Johns Hopkins All Children's emergency room for chronic pain. After Maya's mother, Beata, demands ketamine for her daughter, hospital staff contacts child protective services, suspecting Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The hospital orders Maya's family to leave and keeps her there under state custody.

January 2017: Beata Kowalski commits suicide, citing her separation from her daughter in a note. The hospital releases Maya later that month.

May 2018: The family sues the hospital for malpractice.

June 2023: Netflix releases "Take Care of Maya," a documentary about the case. It is viewed nearly 14 million times in the first two weeks, during which it ranks among the 10 most-watched English films on Netflix globally.

September 2023: The lawsuit goes to trial.

October 2023: The defense begins its case.

November 2023: The sides give their closing arguments. After three days of deliberations, the jury awards the family $211 million and an additional $50 million in punitive damages for false imprisonment and battery. The hospital appeals, calling the verdict "a mess." Maya, then 17, files a criminal complaint alleging sexual abuse while at the hospital.

January 2023: A judge denies the hospital's request for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.