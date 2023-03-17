Intermountain, Las Vegas Raiders use partnership to boost community wellness

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is using its exclusive partnership as the official health partner of the National Football League's Las Vegas Raiders to support the health and well-being of the community, The Spectrum reported March 16.

With the partnership, which was formed in 2019, the Raiders and the health system work to provide safe football equipment to local communities and raise awareness for mental health initiatives.

Additionally, Intermountain serves as the healthcare provider of the Raiderettes, the team's dance group.

"Being the Raiders exclusive health partner is a unique opportunity for Intermountain because it provides Intermountain the ability to share their mission in a positive and relatable way with Raiders fans in both Nevada and Utah," said Kendra Morris, strategic partnerships marketing manager for Intermountain Health. "We share a common purpose in supporting our communities to bring positive health and wellness messaging and initiatives to Raiders fans and its communities."