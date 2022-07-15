Inspira Health launches new ad campaign

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health launched a new advertising campaign July 12 titled 'On Your Schedule' to emphasize the flexibility of the system.

The campaign aims to bring awareness to consumers about the convenience of receiving quality care from Inspira Health's urgent care centers, according to public relations firm Brownstein, which worked with the health system to create the ad campaign. The campaign is fully integrated and will play on TV, social media, digital media and on print.

"We wanted to show how Inspira Urgent Care will fit into any family’s schedule," said Jim DiGiovanni, associate creative director at Brownstein. "We approached this a bit differently than a typical health care spot. We wanted it to resonate with young families, so we made sure the concept was fun, light-hearted and didn’t take itself too seriously."