Inside NYU Langone's film-style ad campaigns

New York City-based NYU Langone Health rolled out two film-style campaigns during the Super Bowl, Academy Awards and Grammy Awards to evoke emotions from its audience rather than showcasing a brand message, MM+M reported March 30.

The first campaign, dubbed "A N.Y. Minute," was created to show the importance of treating a stroke victim quickly.

The second campaign, "Flight Simulation," was created to emulate what a heart monitor sounds like when a surgeon is performing brain surgery.

Deloitte Digital, the agency that created the health system's campaigns, shot the features on the hospital grounds and included scenes from New York.

"[The campaign emphasizes] all of those elements of grit and humanity so that people could leave this feeling the importance of not only the people behind the work at NYU Langone…but leave [viewing the ad] feeling the importance of making the decision to choose NYU Langone should you need stroke care or brain surgery," said Aaron Sidorov, group creative director of Deloitte.

The campaigns, rolled out in 2022, aimed to show "the authenticity and grit of this health system," according to Mr. Sidorov, a message that isn't typically done for healthcare marketing campaigns.