Illinois hospital rebrands, plans expansion

Hillsboro (Ill.) Area Hospital has rebranded itself as Hillsboro Health to support facility modernization and service expansion.

A new primary care clinic has been added as part of Hillsboro Health's expansion plans, along with planned upgrades to its outpatient surgery facility, according to a Jan. 15 Hillsboro Health news release.

The local, independent health system features a nonprofit, 25-bed critical access hospital, which provides emergency, inpatient and outpatient services.

Hillsboro Health primary care, specialty clinics, assisted living, fitness and aquatics, therapy services, and the Hillsboro Health Foundation are all included in the rebranding.

"This project is the next step in our long-range plan to provide a greater range of health and wellness services to our community," Michael Alexander, CEO of Hillsboro Health, said in the release.