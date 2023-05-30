HCA, Atrium, Mass General + 10 other systems honored for healthcare marketing

Thirteen hospitals and health systems were among the 19 best-in-show winners at the 2023 Healthcare Advertising Awards.

The hospital winners at the 40th annual Healthcare Ad Awards were:

1. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Magazine Advertising-Single

Shock Trauma — Gala Program Advertisement

2. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle)

Outdoor

Fred Hutch Brand Campaign

3. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.)

Radio Advertising-Single

Brand 2.0

4. Children's Health (Dallas)

Television Advertising-Single

Incredible. Together. Anthem

5. Richmond University Medical Center (Staten Island, N.Y.)

Installations

Clean Hands Starts Here (kiosks)

6. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Total Advertising Campaign

HCA Healthcare Enterprise We Show Up Campaign

7. University of Chicago Medicine

Integrated Marketing Campaign

UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Campaign

8. Mass General Cancer Center (Somerville, Mass.)

Television Advertising-Single

9. Penn Medicine Basser Center for BRCA (Philadelphia)

Integrated Marketing Campaign

Basser Center for BRCA: Do You Have It?

10. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital

Website

11. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)

Special Event

Inaugural Silver Social

12. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

Installations

Vehicle Rebranding — Pediatrics

13. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

Total Advertising Campaign

Atrium Health Brand Live Fully