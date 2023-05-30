HCA, Atrium, Mass General + 10 other systems honored for healthcare marketing

Thirteen hospitals and health systems were among the 19 best-in-show winners at the 2023 Healthcare Advertising Awards.
The hospital winners at the 40th annual Healthcare Ad Awards were:
1. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
Magazine Advertising-Single
Shock Trauma — Gala Program Advertisement
2. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle)
Outdoor
Fred Hutch Brand Campaign
3. Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.)
Radio Advertising-Single
Brand 2.0
4. Children's Health (Dallas)
Television Advertising-Single
Incredible. Together. Anthem
5. Richmond University Medical Center (Staten Island, N.Y.)
Installations
Clean Hands Starts Here (kiosks)
6. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
Total Advertising Campaign
HCA Healthcare Enterprise We Show Up Campaign
7. University of Chicago Medicine
Integrated Marketing Campaign
UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Campaign
8. Mass General Cancer Center (Somerville, Mass.)
Television Advertising-Single
9. Penn Medicine Basser Center for BRCA (Philadelphia)
Integrated Marketing Campaign
Basser Center for BRCA: Do You Have It?
10. White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital
Website
11. Silver Cross Hospital (New Lenox, Ill.)
Special Event
Inaugural Silver Social
12. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)
Installations
Vehicle Rebranding — Pediatrics
13. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
Total Advertising Campaign
Atrium Health Brand Live Fully