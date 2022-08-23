Confluence Health to rename 2 of its hospitals

Wenatchee-based Central Washington Hospital and Wenatchee (Wash.) Valley Hospital will be renamed to reflect their affiliation with Eau Claire, Wis.-based Confluence Health, KPQ News reported Aug. 22.

Central Washington Hospital will now be called Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus and Wenatchee Valley Hospital will become Confluence Health Hospital Mares Campus.

The two hospitals, which have been operating under separate licenses, will also unite under one license, according to the report. Making one hospital at two locations.

The rebrand, expected to be completed in summer 2023, comes as Confluence Health aims to present a more unified identity between its hospitals and clinics.