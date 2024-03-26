Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Cavaliers opening $3.5B performance center

Cleveland Clinic will open a $3.5 billion facility that will serve as a performance center for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The center, Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, is a 210,000-square-foot facility that will serve as a training hub for the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to a March 26 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

Additionally, the center will offer care for the general public and will use technologies like AI to gain insights into human performance.

Cleveland Clinic aims to break ground on the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center before the end of 2024, pending approval.

Cleveland Clinic has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' official healthcare provider since 1993.