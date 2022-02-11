Centinela Hospital deploying fleet of branded Ubers outside Super Bowl stadium

Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital partnered with Carvertise, a company that wraps vehicles in advertisements, to deploy a fleet of Centinela-branded Ubers outside SoFi Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played, M+MM reported Feb. 11.

The Uber drivers will hand out Centinela-branded COVID-19 safety kits, which will include a mask and hand sanitizer.

"It’s been 29 years since Los Angeles has played host to the Big Game," Mohammad Naser, CEO of Centinela Hospital Medical Center, said in the report. "Centinela Hospital has been part of the fabric of this community for almost 100 years, and by partnering with Carvertise, we are able to engage directly with our communities in a highly memorable way, right in the center of the action."