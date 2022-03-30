California hospital to bear late politician's name

Oakland, Calif.-based Alameda Health System is renaming its flagship hospital after Wilma Chan, a member of the Alameda County board of supervisors who was struck and killed by a vehicle in November, The Mercury News reported March 30.

The board voted unanimously to rename Highland Hospital to Wilma Chan Highland Hospital.

Ms. Chan advocated for healthcare causes throughout her career. She chaired the board of supervisors’ health committee, helped develop a commission to improve the health of the county's children and helped expand health services at Peralta Community Colleges, according to the report. She also served on the California Medical Assistance Commission board and brokered a deal to keep San Leandro (Calif.) Hospital from closing.

"Supervisor Chan championed many of the most important health and safety net programs in Alameda County, including being instrumental in ensuring access to care throughout the Alameda Health System," James Jackson, the system's CEO, told The Mercury News. "We are honored to celebrate her legacy by renaming the Highland campus the Wilma Chan Campus."