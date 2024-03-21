Atrium Health rebrands 2 hospitals

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has rebranded its children's hospitals under a common name.

The Atrium Health Levine Children's brand, which already adorns the name of the flagship Charlotte hospital, will be extended to Atrium's pediatric hospitals in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Macon, Ga. It will also be adopted by their outpatient facilities, including primary care offices and specialty clinics.

"The extension of the Atrium Health Levine Children's name is the logical next step to optimize and continue to build the best of our pediatric services across the Southeast," said Stacy Nicholson, MD, president of Atrium Health Levine Children's, in a March 19 news release. "Levine Children's is known nationally for our high level of care, and children's services at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Atrium Health Navicent have played a crucial role in that recognition since combining a few years ago. We are thrilled to now align under the same name."

The three children's hospitals will be called:

— Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital (Charlotte)

— Atrium Health Levine Children's Brenner Children's Hospital (Winston-Salem)

— Atrium Health Levine Children's Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital (Macon)

Combined, the hospitals have eight neonatal intensive care units, 668 beds and more than 900 pediatric healthcare providers.