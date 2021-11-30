Aspirus locations acquired from Ascension to adopt new names Dec. 1

- Small
Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other facilities that Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health acquired from Ascension Wisconsin will adopt their new names on Dec. 1, Aspirus announced.
Aspirus Health sold seven hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground ambulances to Ascension Wisconsin, part of St. Louis-based Ascension. The deal closed in August, affecting former Ascension Wisconsin hospitals and clinics and their 2,700 team members.
The seven Wisconsin hospitals included in the deal are:
- Eagle River Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill
- Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff
- Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley
- Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk
- St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander
- St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point
As of Dec. 1, the facilities will have the following names:
- Aspirus Eagle River Hospital
- Aspirus Merrill Hospital
- Howard Young Medical Center
- Aspirus Stanley Hospital
- Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital
- Aspirus Rhinelander Hospital
- Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital
The former Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital will also be named Aspirus Plover Hospital "to better reflect its geographic location and avoid confusion with the new Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital (formerly Ascension St. Michael's Hospital)," Aspirus said in a Nov. 30 news release.
A complete list of the former and new names of clinics, pharmacies and other former Ascension facilities is available here.