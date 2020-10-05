Ascension exec makes Forbes '50 most influential chief marketing officers' list

Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at St. Louis-based Ascension Health, was the only healthcare marketer to make Forbes' 2020 list of most influential chief marketing officers.

Ranking 46 of 50, Mr. Ragone leads efforts to uphold an integrated brand experience for Ascension, one of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country. He and his team develop marketing and communications strategies the health system implements across all its 2,700 care sites in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Mr. Ragone recently shared notes with Becker's on the strategy behind the campaigns he and his team implement, giving insight on a recent video ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to increase awareness about the importance of pediatric care.

