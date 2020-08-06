Ascension's head of marketing shares notes on pediatric care promo featuring Peyton Manning

St. Louis-based Ascension Health has begun airing ads featuring former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to increase awareness about the importance of pediatric care.

In the commercial, Mr. Manning urges parents to understand how critical routine medical care can be to their children's health and highlights the infection control procedures in place at Ascension facilities to keep patients safe amid the pandemic.

Below, Nick Ragone, Ascension's executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer, discusses the campaign's conception and execution.

Question: How did Ascension come up with the idea to shoot the commercial?

Nick Ragone: Peyton has been a long-standing partner of Ascension in Indianapolis with the Ascension St. Vincent Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. We've worked with him for many years on advertising for the children's hospital, and he's a wonderful spokesperson for pediatric care. In light of COVID-19, we felt it was important to continue to educate the public on the importance of pediatric care in a safe and responsible environment — particularly childhood vaccinations, and that's why we enlisted Peyton to help get that message out. In fact, this is the first time Ascension has used Peyton in marketing and advertising outside of Indiana, in our other markets across the country. The commercial has been well received nationwide.

Q: Why is Peyton Manning a good fit for this campaign?

NR: We've worked with Peyton for many years to support the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, and we know he believes passionately in pediatric care. While he's famous for his exploits on the field, he's just as devoted and passionate about serving the community, especially when it comes to children's care. And given that he's a national figure, we also knew his message would be well received in all of our markets across the country.

Q: What people/which teams worked together to launch the commercial?

NR: This commercial was created by our in-house advertising team at Ascension and came together pretty last-minute. He shot the entire commercial on his phone.

Q: What was the campaign's budget range?

NR: This particular campaign was done in a few hours and with a very small budget.

Q: How are the videos being disseminated?

NR: This public awareness spot is running on television in five of our national markets, with more to come. It also is running online as part of a social media blitz.

Q: What does the campaign aim to accomplish?

NR: The goal of the campaign is to increase awareness and educate the public about continuing to get safe and responsible pediatric care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Don't delay, get the care you need today — for adult and pediatric screenings, regular checkups, chronic care and surgery.

