Albany Med to rebrand 4 hospitals

Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System unveiled a plan Sept. 19 to rebrand four hospitals, a medical college and home care agency.

Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, Albany Medical College and the Visiting Nurses will retain their original names while adopting Albany Med's circular logo, according to a Sept. 19 press release shared with Becker's.

The rebranding effort reflects the ongoing efforts to streamline services and branding across the health system.

In addition, the hospitals will eventually share a common Epic EHR system and one patient portal. The shared system is expected to go live in 2024.

The announcement comes days after Albany Med said it would cut 37 jobs at its main campus as part of a major financial restructuring.