5 recent healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five marketing campaigns launched by healthcare organizations in the last 30 days.

HHS focused on parents in a new video ad campaign aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates in children. The campaign featured heads of U.S. medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.



Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine launched a digital art campaign to pay homage to healthcare workers. The art pieces, made in collaboration with five local and national artists, express gratitude to healthcare workers for their role in helping their communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Bennington-based Southwestern Vermont Health Care launched a quarterly magazine called Healthy+. The free publication, available through the Vermont News Guide, covers topics based on community health needs, which are assessed through a health and wellness survey and regional focus groups.



The American Hospital Association released a social media toolkit for hospitals and health systems to use to encourage flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. It contains social media outreach with sample messages, suggested hashtags and image assets that encourage vaccinations during the flu season and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.



Novavax launched two global vaccine education campaigns, one to provide information about vaccines' development and efficacy and another to explain the company's global approach and vaccine technology.