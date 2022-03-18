HHS targets parents in latest COVID-19 vaccination campaign

HHS is focusing on parents in a new video ad campaign aimed at boosting COVID-19 vaccination rates in children, The Hill reported March 17.

The campaign features heads of U.S. medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Family Physicians.

The healthcare leaders emphasize that the vaccine is safe and contracting COVID-19 is not.

A January CDC survey found that 31 percent of parents of children ages 5-11 would probably not, or definitely not, vaccinate their kids. Another 26 percent of parents would probably get their children vaccinated or were unsure.