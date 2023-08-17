4 Intermountain hospitals get new name

Eight of Intermountain Health's hospitals and 40 of its clinics are rolling out new dark blue signage with coral and fuchsia logos as part of a merger with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and SCL Health announced the merger in April 2022. Along with the new signage, several Intermountain hospitals will get new names to reflect the merger.

The hospitals getting new names, according to an Aug. 17 SCL Health news release:





Good Samaritan Medical Center, based in Lafayette, Colo., will become Intermountain Health Good Samaritan Hospital on the Good Samaritan Medical Campus.

Lutheran Medical Center, based in Wheat Ridge, Colo., will become Intermountain Health Lutheran Hospital.

Platte Valley Medical Center, based in Brighton, Colo., will become Intermountain Health Platte Valley Hospital on the Platte Valley Medical Campus.

Saint Joseph Hospital, based in Denver, become Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital.

"Intermountain Health delivers exceptional healthcare that is accessible, personalized and provided with unwavering commitment," Mark Korth, president of Intermountain Health's Peaks Region covering Colorado and Montana, said in the news release. "As we launch our new brand, we bring a legacy of excellence, care for the most vulnerable and a relentless dedication to the well-being of our patients, and we continue to celebrate and recognize our Catholic care sites."