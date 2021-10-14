3 must-dos when marketing COVID-19 vaccines to parents

Listen
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could soon be approved for children ages 5-11. When promoting vaccination to parents of young children, it's important that communication professionals emphasize data to ease safety and efficacy concerns, as well as encourage parents to have conversations with people they trust.
Below are three tips for marketing COVID-19 vaccines to parents of young children, according to an Oct. 13 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
- Highlight COVID-19 vaccines' safety and efficacy. Emphasize the vaccines' rigorous testing, FDA review processes and ongoing risk monitoring, as well as the rarity of adverse events.
- Encourage parents to have conversations with their primary care provider. Research shows that Americans trust their primary care providers to provide them with credible health information more than they trust healthcare institutions like the CDC or FDA.
- Leverage parents' social groups. Engage community members who parents find trustworthy and influential, such as family members, friends, church members and coworkers.