3 Indiana health systems collaborate on campaign to improve collecting patient race, ethnicity and language info

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, Eskenazi Health and Community Health Network are launching a campaign to explain to patients the importance of gathering information on race, ethnicity and language, often referred to as "REaL" data.

The campaign, "We Ask Because We Care," includes a radio spot that will run in both English and Spanish on Central Indiana radio stations as well as other informative materials that will be available in physician offices, outpatient clinics and surgery centers, according to an Oct. 18 press release from Community Health Network.

The aim is to help improve the collection of information on race, ethnicity and preferred language, as the current data is limited or in some cases inaccurate.

"Without accurate baseline data about their race, ethnicity and language, it's impossible to really understand the specific nature and drivers of racial and ethnic disparities in patients' experiences and outcomes of care. It's critical that we measure the size of these disparity gaps; and monitor our progress in closing those gaps over time," said Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD, vice president and chief health equity officer for IU Health. "By working together, we can help team members and patients understand why this information is so important to improve the quality of care and to move the needle on health equity."