3 hospitals, health systems launching marketing campaigns

It is sometimes forgotten that hospitals and health systems, just like any other businesses, must find new ways to advertise the important work they do.
Here are three hospitals and health systems launching new marketing campaigns as reported by Becker's since May 18:
- Boston Medical Center is "rewriting healthcare" with a new ad campaign that debuted May 22. The Rewriting Healthcare ads aim to "reintroduce" the academic medical center.
- On May 17, Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital launched a new campaign, "Have More in Memphis," to lure employees to the city and the surrounding metropolitan area.
- Hillsdale (Mich.) Hospital launched its first campaign aimed at promoting its healthcare services and advocating for patients getting care at local hospitals.