Boston Medical Center crossing out healthcare messages that don't work

Boston Medical Center is "rewriting healthcare" with a new ad campaign that debuted May 22, Marketing Daily reported.

The Rewriting Healthcare ads aim to "reintroduce" the academic medical center, as it hasn't run a branding campaign in nearly a decade, Rachel Felix, who became the organization's first chief marketing officer in August, told the news outlet.

"We really believe [current patients] deserve to know the great clinical care that they can receive," Ms. Felix said in the May 22 story. "We also are hoping to attract new patients, patients that live near Boston Medical Center and patients that care about our mission in providing equitable care to all."

The campaign, created by Base Design with media buying by Connelly Partners, will appear in Boston commuter hubs, digital and social through February, according to the story. The second phase, set to start rolling out in June, will literally rewrite some healthcare messages, including:

Quality Care is a Lifesaver for People Who Can Afford It

Patients Feel Their Voices Don't Matter in Decisions

Research Rarely Represents Diversity and Doesn’t Serve Everyone

Another phase, in the fall, will add adjectives to the word care, such as "innovative," "equitable," "orthopedic," "neurology," "financial" and "community," the news outlet reported.