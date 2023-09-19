HCA taps new remote patient monitoring partner

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is partnering with Nudj Health to use its technology platform to provide remote patient monitoring to all of its patients across its 182 hospitals and approximately 2,300 sites of care.

The platform, which combines physical, behavioral, mental and social health monitoring capabilities, aims to help HCA deliver virtual care services such as remote hypertension monitoring programs, according to the Sept. 19 news release from Nudj.

The new partnership goes into effect immediately, according to the news release.