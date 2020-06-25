University of Texas launches cancer data initiative

Houston-based UTHealth is launching a collaborative cancer data initiative to combine oncology expertise with leading computational modeling strategies, the health system announced June 24.

The initiative will be instituted at UTHealth's Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center and two of its Austin-based engineering and computing centers. It aims to bring together oncology and data analytics teams to contextualize qualitative data and create better care solutions by sharing infrastructure and co-recruiting faculty members.

"Integrating oncological data with mechanism-based modeling is still a rare approach to cancer research, but these are really hard problems we're attempting to address so new approaches are essential," Dan Stanzione, PhD, executive director at UTHealth's Texas Advanced Computing Center, said in a statement.

UTHealth plans to approve and fund projects for the research initiative by September.

