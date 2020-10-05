UK's 15,000 uncounted COVID-19 positive test results blamed on technical glitch

The United Kingdom blamed a computer glitch for omitting 15,000 positive COVID-19 results from its calculations covering Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, according to a report from the Independent.



Three details:



1. Public Health England said the 23,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Oct. 4 was artificially boosted by a backlog of 15,841 cases added to its dashboards.



2. The department's interim chief executive, Michael Brodie, reported that a "technical issue" was found Oct. 2 while f loading COVID-19 lab results into the dashboards.



3. Results for those tests were processed as normal, and individuals received accurate information about their positive test status.But the failure to transfer those results to the dashboard hindered the country's contact-tracing efforts.



"NHS Test and Trace and PHE have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system, and I would like to thank contact tracing and health protection colleagues for their additional efforts over the weekend. We fully understand the concern this may cause, and further robust measures have been put in place as a result," Mr. Brodie said in the report.



