Texas COVID-19 data discrepancy blamed on Walgreens coding error

Texas is facing another COVID-19 data discrepancy, this time due to a Walgreens coding error, according to Houston CBS affiliate KHOU.

The Texas Department of State Health Services told KHOU Aug. 17 that a Walgreens coding error led to the misreporting of 59,000 COVID-19 test results. Walgreens representatives told KHOU that the error has been fixed but did not say how many of the misreported test results were positive.



The Walgreens coding error comes during a summer when Texas has consistently had difficulty reporting accurate COVID-19 data.

