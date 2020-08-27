Texas city resumes COVID-19 reports despite county's 'no confidence' dashboard disclaimer

The city of Plano, Texas, is back to updating it COVID-19 data, nearly a week after halting its reports after county leaders posted a "no confidence" disclaimer on the publicly reported dashboard Aug. 17.





The Dallas Morning News reported that Texas health department officials continue to sort through a data backlog, but the city decided to begin posting regular updates again because residents were frustrated by the lack of local data.



The data on Plano's COVID-19 dashboard includes confirmed cases by age, gender and ZIP code as well as the number of deaths in the county related to COVID-19.

"I know how dependent people are on those numbers. The response was so loud from the community, and I think the county heard it too," Plano spokesperson Steve Stoler said in the report.



Noting the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and challenges public health officials face in reporting accurate numbers, Mr. Stoler said: "It's not like they've been in the business of doing this for a long time.There's going to be errors."



