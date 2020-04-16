St. Jude creates global data registry to monitor impact of COVID-19 on pediatric cancer

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with the International Society of Paediatric Oncology to launch a global COVID-19 data registry and resource center for pediatric cancer.

The website hosts a pediatric cancer registry that collects and organizes de-identified data from pediatric cancer patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Healthcare institutions across the world can submit data, and the registry provides real-time analytics of the information.

In addition to collecting COVID-19 data, the platform hosts online seminars and workshops for physicians to share their best practices for treating pediatric patients with both cancer and COVID-19.

"The registry is a high-level, first-pass effort to get the information quickly, because what we find out now can guide future interventions," Kathy Pritchard-Jones, society president, said in a news release. "With the data generated by the registry, we will be able to create an observatory to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on childhood cancer care and control."

More articles on data analytics:

How healthcare is using tech to accelerate COVID-19 contract tracing

Wake Forest, Oracle collaborate on web portal to collect daily information on large populations

How Atrium Health decides where to open COVID-19 testing cites

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.