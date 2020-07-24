Some Wisconsin counties behind on reporting COVID-19 positivity rate: 4 details

A backlog of reporting COVID-19 negative tests in some Wisconsin counties means they can't calculate the percentage of daily positive tests, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.



Four things to know:



1. Health departments in some counties are behind in processing negative tests, with some taking days to be analyzed before being reported to the state. In Dane County, negative tests take about 10 days to process. Positive tests are processed more quickly, according to the report.



2. The lack of information about negative tests means the counties cannot accurately calculate the percentage of positive tests in their areas.



3. Wisconsin Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said the most reliable test positivity rate information is the seven-day average, which can be used to track the spread of COVID-19.



4. Ms. Palm blamed the processing delay on the several thousands of new tests that are taken; the counties don't have the bandwidth to process the number of negative tests they receive in a short timeline. Public Health Madison and Dane County have hired more people in the last few weeks to handle the influx of tests.



