Pennsylvania health department launches violence data dashboard: 4 details

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Aug. 3 unveiled its violence data dashboard to track the scope, frequency and populations affected by violence in the state.

Four details:

1. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's 2019 Executive Order to reduce gun violence mandated the creation of the dashboard.

2. The dashboard includes data examining cause of death and hospital discharge summary statistics as well as data covering gender, race/ethnicity, age group and geography.

3. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council will provide the hospital discharge data for the dashboard. The health department will also coordinate with and collect data from the state's health services department and Pennsylvania State Police.

4. In 2018, more than 1,600 individuals died as a result of a firearm in Pennsylvania.

"Violence is a significant public health issue that affects many people each and every year," said Rachel Levine, MD, Pennsylvania secretary of health. "This dashboard will assist in providing information on the scope of violence in Pennsylvania, and the populations affected by it."

More articles on data analytics:

Ohio governor declines to share promised COVID-19 contact tracing data, but says one churchgoer spread virus to 90 others

How data analytics empower clinical, operational staff decision-making: 5 insights

USC spearheads population health data project to reduce health disparities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.