Oracle aims to accelerate clinical trials with new data collection cloud: 3 details

Oracle launched a new clinical data collection cloud service that can capture data from any source, including wearables, for clinical trials.



Three things to know:



1. The new platform, Oracle Clinical One, gathers data from all sources into a unified platform to boost efficiency and speed up breakthrough therapy development. The platform has accelerated database build times as compared to Oracle's previous data collection cloud service and database lock times.



2. Oracle Clinical One can gather data from sensors, patient apps, EHRs and labs in addition to wearables. It can also randomize information for clinical trials.



3. The platform supports clinical trials from phase 1 to complex phase 3 studies across all therapeutic areas, and it's already used in clinical trials focused on COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.



