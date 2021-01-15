New computer system slows data reporting, shortchanges some North Carolina counties on COVID-19 vaccines

Some North Carolina county health departments are having issues with reporting COVID-19 vaccine inoculations in the state's new data system, leaving them to receive fewer doses as more vaccines are allocated, Raleigh, N.C.-based WNCN News reports.

Data in the state's new system, CVMS, this week showed that some counties have used 15 percent or less of their allocated first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"When you told me the state reported 15 percent or less of our allocation being used here, I was shocked," Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow told the network Jan. 15. "The last thing we’re doing is underperforming. We’re just having difficulty."

Mr. Robistow said Halifax has actually exceeded its allocation and has administered every vaccine dose it has received. It asked a neighboring hospital for more doses, he said.

Because the CVMS system is new, Halifax County has had some issues accessing it and entering data, making it appear that the county has administered fewer vaccines than it has, according to the report. Mr. Robistow said he has reached out to volunteers from across the county and is going to get help from the National Guard to tackle the data lag issues.

In addition to Halifax, Edgecobe and Vance counties also said the state's program numbers aren't up to date with their current vaccines administered. In a statement to the network, North Carolina's health department said it's aware of the issues and is working on them.

"The underlying system works, but we realize it takes effort to put the data into the system, so that means people and time ,and that’s what we want to be here to help with," North Carolina HHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, said.

