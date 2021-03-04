Moderna and IBM team up on AI, blockchain technologies for COVID-19 vaccine management

Moderna and IBM said they will explore using artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud technologies, among others, to improve COVID-19 vaccine management, according to a March 4 news release.

The partnership is aiming to provide two things in vaccine management:



1. End-to-end traceability to address potential supply chain disruptions, which would enable governments and healthcare providers to share data on individual vaccine batches throughout the supply chain.



2. Digital Health Pass, utilizing blockchain technology, to share information with organizations on test results, vaccination records and temperature checks.

