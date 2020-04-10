LabCorp, Ciox Health collaborate on COVID-19 patient data registry

LabCorp and CIox Health have teamed up to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 patient data registry.

The registry aims to allow researchers to better understand COVID-19 diagnoses and treatments and gain insight into more pandemic preparedness efforts. The HIPAA-compliant registry will analyze de-identified patient data.

LabCorp has performed about 500,000 COVID-19 tests since making one available March 5. The testing data will be combined with medical record data from Ciox Health's DataFit platform.

"Healthcare practitioners and researchers need dynamic and real-time insights about COVID-19 to address this healthcare crisis and develop better treatment options for patients," said Lance Berberian, chief information and technology officer of LabCorp. "Combining life sciences and data sciences, including artificial intelligence and natural language processes, is the next frontier in the battle against the virus. We hope that this groundbreaking registry inspires more research and quickly results in improved outcomes for patients."

As more data becomes available, LabCorp said it hopes to expand its capabilities to foster a data coalition with healthcare providers and public health organizations.

