Kaufman Hall & Associates acquires Change Healthcare's analytics business: 4 details

Kaufman Hall & Associates acquired Change Healthcare's analytics business and combined them with its software business.



Four things to know:



1. Kaufman acquired Change Healthcare's Analytics Explorer, Performance manager and other data solutions referred to as Connected Analytics on May 4. The company aims to enhance its healthcare industry expertise in the software business through the acquisition.



2. More than 300 healthcare organizations use the Connected Analytics software, which includes blue-chip organizations and large health systems in the U.S.



3. Change Healthcare President and CEO Neil de Crescenzo said the company will work with Kaufman Hall for a seamless transition for users.



4. Deutsche Bank was Kaufman Hall's financial adviser for the transaction. William Blair & Co. was Change Healthcare's financial adviser.



"During the last decade, the healthcare industry has been evolving to become more efficient and patient-focused," said Paula Claytore, senior vice president at Ballad Health, which uses the Connected Analytics solutions. "This evolution has taught us to place greater emphasis and value on data-driven insights. Today, as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, data and analytics are again key tools to navigating the crisis and preparing for recovery."

