Johns Hopkins launches pandemic data initiative

Johns Hopkins University launched a pandemic data initiative to address the lack of a consistent real-time health data infrastructure, the Baltimore-based university announced May 17.

Throughout the pandemic, the university's Coronavirus Resource Center has served as a resource for healthcare professionals and public health officials to better understand how COVID-19 is affecting communities, as it tracks positivity rates, new cases and other trends.

However, the resource center's researchers, as well as data scientists worldwide, have struggled to effectively and accurately compile COVID-19 data, as it is often inconsistent, incomplete and lagging. Johns Hopkins' new data initiative will establish a standardized system to collect, confirm, report and share data in near-real time so that countries can be better equipped to deploy rapid, unified responses to the next public health crisis.

The university said it hopes the new data infrastructure will allow rapid communication between researchers so federal, state and local governments can make data-informed decisions.

The initiative seeks to address data inconsistencies among the states and federal government agencies, demonstrate how challenges in data collection and reporting hindered the nation's COVID-19 responses and provide solutions through a regular forum that will explore uniform approaches to pandemic data management.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.