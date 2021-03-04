International healthcare research groups create common model to share data

International research groups Health Level Seven International and Observational Health Data Sciences Informatics will collaborate to improve data sharing and tracking. The collaboration will integrate HL7's interoperability resources with OHDSI's observational medical outcomes partnership to create a singular common model.

In a March 3 news release, the organizations said they will use a singular model to capture data, allowing clinicians and researchers to pull data from multiple sources and compile it to one system.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the need to share global health and research data," HL7 International CEO Charles Jaffe, MD, PhD, said. "Collaboration with OHDSI is critical to solving this challenge and will help our mutual vision of a world in which everyone can securely access and use the right data when and where they need it."

