Indiana COVID-19 dashboard faces discrepancies in nursing home data

Indiana released new data on how many people have contracted and died of COVID-19 in the state's nursing homes on July 22, and the numbers are higher than those the Indiana State Department of Health previously reported, according to local ABC affiliate RTV6.

The state agreed July 1 to release data on COVID-19 cases and deaths occurring in nursing homes. It required nursing homes to submit their data, dating back to March 1, by a July 14 deadline. As of July 22, 83 percent of Indiana nursing homes had submitted their data.

New numbers reveal at least 1,390 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 since March, which is 128 more than the state's COVID-19 dashboard lists. The new numbers also show 5,867 residents have tested positive for the disease, which is 34 more than the dashboard lists.

"The reason these numbers are different is because facilities have gotten better at reporting," Dan Rusyniak, MD, chief medical officer of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, told RTV6. "We've gotten better at collecting the data. We've also made it easier for facilities by providing better instructions and giving them more time to go back and identify cases."

