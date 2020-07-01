Florida to begin reporting COVID-19 hospitalization data

Florida will begin publishing hospitalization numbers for all counties this week, according to the Miami Herald.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not mandated that counties report COVID-19 hospitalization in the past, but as the number of positive tests and cases increases in the state, his office said the state would make the change. Some counties, including Miami-Dade, began posting the data months ago.



The hospitalization data will help public health experts monitor the severity of COVID-19 in the region and predict how it could affect hospital systems, ICU capacity and ventilator availability. A nonprofit COVID-19 tracking system has been collecting coronavirus data in the state, and the Agency for Health Care Administration maintains a dashboard showing less than 20 percent of adult ICU beds were available on June 30. However, the dashboard doesn't take into account how hospitals are converting space into ICU beds and hospital capacity.



