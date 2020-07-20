Florida COVID-19 fatalities data included man who died in motorcycle accident

A man who died in a motorcycle accident was counted among the COVID-19 related deaths in the state, leading to questions about whether the state's reported coronavirus death rates are accurate, according to Fox 35 Orlando.



Fox 35 inquired with Orange County Health Officer Raul Pino, MD, about two COVID-19 deaths that were reported among individuals in their 20s last week. The Florida Department of Health said COVID-19 can be listed as the immediate or underlying cause of death, but instances such as trauma, homicide and motor-vehicle accidents are supposed to be excluded from the COVID-19 death rates.



On July 18, the state removed the motorcyclist's death from the list of COVID-19 fatalities. In Florida, medical examiners certify all COVID-19 deaths.



