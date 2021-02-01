Chinese biotech firm trying to collect Americans' DNA data, US officials say

Chinese biotech firm BGI Group offered at least six states help with building and managing COVID-19 testing labs last year, which would have given the company access to Americans' health data, former U.S. national security officer William Evanina said during a Jan. 31 CBS 60 Minutes report.

In March 2020, BGI Group offered Washington's Gov. Jay Inslee COVID-19 testing support as well as to five other states, including New York and California, Mr. Evanina said. Mr. Evanina resigned from his post Jan. 20 as director of the national counterintelligence and security center in the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to a LinkedIn post.

The U.S. government put out a public advisory to hospitals, associations and clinics after learning of BGI Group's offers to warn the public that "[foreign] powers can collect, store and exploit biometric information from covid tests," Mr. Evanina said.

While it is unclear if BGI Group or any other COVID-19 testing companies are able to get DNA from nasal swabs, the testing labs are a way for international companies to bring equipment and devices into the U.S. and mine patient data, according to Mr. Evanina.

None of the states accepted the offers from BGI Group, which has close ties to the Chinese government, according to the report. The biotech firm declined to be interviewed for the report, but in a statement said: "The notion that the genomic data of American citizens is in any way compromised through the activities of BGI in the U.S. is groundless."

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on data analytics:

Beaumont closes EHR COVID-19 vaccine scheduling after 2,700 unauthorized appointments

6 health system marketing execs recall pivoting their strategy when COVID-19 hit

Montefiore fires employee for EHR snooping

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.