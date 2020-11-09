Centene acquires health data analytics company Apixio: 3 details

St. Louis-based insurer Centene signed an agreement to acquire Apixio, a healthcare-focused data science company, according to a Nov. 9 news release.

Three details:

1. Apixio uses machine learning and text analytics to mine, compile and analyze large volumes of disparate and unstructured patient data to better support payers and providers' administrative activities.

2. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2020.

3. Once the deal closes, Apixio will remain an independent entity as part of Centene's Health Care Enterprises group.

