Arizona health department fails to report new COVID-19 case data amid surge due to lab delay

The Arizona Department of Health was unable to report new COVID-19 cases on June 29 after a lab was delayed in producing results, according to the Arizona Republic.

Four things to know:

1. At the beginning of June, the state typically reported 1,000 to 3,000 new cases per day and hit a record 3,858 cases on June 28. However, the website reported 625 new cases on June 29 and state that one of the labs didn't submit information on time for the daily reporting.

2. As of June 28, the state reported 73,908 cases of COVID-19. It was unable to provide updated data on June 29 due to the lab delay.

3. Multiple hospitals put surge plans in place on June 26 after hearing the new numbers, and the Arizona Republic reported that hospital discharges have been at their highest levels since April over the past four days.

4. Hospital executives are also concerned about continuing elective surgeries if a surge in COVID-19 cases exhaust staffing, test supplies and other resources. The lack of data can make it challenging for hospital leaders to accurately plan for resource allocation.

