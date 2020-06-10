Apple updates sharing options on COVID-19 app

Apple released updates to its COVID-19 app and website June 9 that allow users to anonymously share information with the CDC, according to Business Insider.

The update enables users to opt in to sharing data about their age, symptoms, preexisting health conditions, possible exposure risks and other personal information.

With this new update, Apple seeks to improve COVID-19 screening protocols by sharing information with the CDC and public health agencies, but may need to be more transparent about its data-sharing practices to garner widespread participation from users.

The tech giant has said that the personal data would be deidentified but has not revealed how it goes about that process. A poll released in May by the University of Maryland and The Washington Post revealed that 57 percent of respondents do not trust Apple and Google to keep their COVID-19 data anonymous.

More articles on data analytics:

States reportedly alter COVID-19 data amid reopening: 4 details

Tennessee to stop sharing COVID-19 patient data with first responders

HHS updates COVID-19 lab test data reporting requirements: 6 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.