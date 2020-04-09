Amazon opens COVID-19 'data lake' to hospitals

Amazon Web Services made its COVID-19 data lake available to the public April 8 to support hospitals, researchers and public health officials.

The AWS COVID-19 data lake is "a centralized repository of up-to-date and curated datasets on or related to the spread and characteristics of the novel coronavirus and its associated illness, COVID-19," according to the AWS data team.

AWS has COVID-19 tracking data from Johns Hopkins and The New York Times in the data lake, along with hospital bed availability from health data company Definitive Healthcare and more than 45,000 research articles on COVID-19 from the Allen Institute for AI.

Researchers can use the data lake to run analyses, and health officials can develop dashboards to track infections and resource deployment.

To learn more about using the data lake, click here.

More articles on data analytics:

How states are collecting data to track COVID-19 equipment shortages, hospital beds

$186M more in CDC funding provided for COVID-19 data tracking, response: 5 details

Hospitals begin daily COVID-19 data reports to the federal government: 5 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.