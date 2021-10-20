Amazon, FDA & others partner to integrate sensor data into patient care

The Digital Medicine Society — a professional society for the digital health field that refers to itself as DiMe — on Oct. 20 launched a collaborative initiative focused on integrating sensor-generated data into patient care and clinical research.

The initiative is designed to develop resources so digital health tools can be used more effectively and efficiently in care and research. It seeks to help clinicians and researchers make more informed, faster decisions by using increasingly ubiquitous sensor data.

Despite the remote patient monitoring trend that has emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, recent research shows that just 11 percent of telehealth visits during the pandemic used remote patient monitoring.

Organizations participating in DiMe's initiative include the FDA, Amazon, the Veterans Health Administration, the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., drugmaker Takeda and software company Oracle.