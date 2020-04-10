7 updates on data tracking during COVID-19 pandemic

Data tracking has become a vital resource during the COVD-19 pandemic, helping hospitals, health systems and public health agencies monitor information including new cases, peak estimations and equipment shortages.

Here are seven updates on data tracking initiatives from healthcare organizations, government agencies and big tech:

1. The Trump administration last month began asking hospitals to report COVD-19 testing data to HHS to enhance the administration's surveillance efforts of the novel coronavirus.

2. The CDC announced on April 6 it will provide $186 million more in funding to states and local jurisdictions to support COVID-19 tracking and prevention efforts across the U.S.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare partnered with Google Cloud to develop an open data platform to promote data sharing on the coronavirus pandemic.

4. Amazon Web Services made its COVID-19 data lake available to the public April 8 to support hospitals, researchers and public health officials.

5. LabCorp and Ciox Health partnered to develop a comprehensive COVID-19 patient data registry, which aims to allow researchers to better understand COVID-19 diagnoses and treatments and gain insight into more pandemic preparedness efforts.

6. Several states, including New York, Virginia and Washington, have developed databases and digital systems to track not only the spread of COVID-19 but also information concerning hospital bed and equipment shortages.

7. Health systems have also created digital tools and dashboards to track the spread of the disease. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins researchers created an online dashboard to track the global spread of COVID-19, including statistics about deaths and confirmed cases. Seattle-based University of Washington developed a dashboard that predicts the COVID-19 peak of hospital resources and deaths in each state.

More articles on data analytics:

UCSF launches dashboard to track how social determinants affect population health

Google, Microsoft partner with England's health service to track COVID-19 spread

Florida city taps 'smart thermometers' to build COVID-19 database

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.