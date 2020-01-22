7 hospitals hiring data analytics leaders

Below are seven hospitals and health systems currently looking to fill leadership roles pertaining to data and analytics.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites and are listed in alphabetical order by employer.

1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston seeks a senior director of informatics and analytics.

2. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System seeks a vice president of analytics.

3. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., seeks a chief data and informatics officer.

4. Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., seeks a senior director of health data services.

5. Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health seeks a director of analytics and transformation.

6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health seeks a vice president of analytics.

7. San Francisco-based UCSF Health seeks a chief data and analytics officer.

