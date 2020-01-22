7 hospitals hiring data analytics leaders
Below are seven hospitals and health systems currently looking to fill leadership roles pertaining to data and analytics.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites and are listed in alphabetical order by employer.
1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston seeks a senior director of informatics and analytics.
2. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System seeks a vice president of analytics.
3. Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., seeks a chief data and informatics officer.
4. Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., seeks a senior director of health data services.
5. Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health seeks a director of analytics and transformation.
6. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health seeks a vice president of analytics.
7. San Francisco-based UCSF Health seeks a chief data and analytics officer.
