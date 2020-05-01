51 Florida hospitals form COVID-19 data exchange: 4 things to know

Tampa General Hospital and AdventHealth are among a group of 51 Florida hospitals that have developed a joint interactive dashboard to share COVID-19 clinical data.

Four things to know:

1. The COVID-19 Florida West Coast Regional Data Exchange shows real-time data from 51 hospitals, such as how many patients are being treated for COVID-19, and resources available at each hospital including the number of available negative-pressure rooms, intensive care unit rooms and ventilator counts.

2. Tampa General Hospital and Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth also partnered with Clearwater-based BayCare Health System; Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare; Lakeland Regional Health; Fort Myers-based Lee Health; and Bradenton-based Manatee Memorial Hospital for the project.

3. The data exchange also tracks the number of patients who may have COVID-19 but are awaiting test results.

4. The hospitals tapped data consulting group SME Solutions Group to help create the data exchange.

More articles on data analytics:

Cleveland Clinic applies EHR data, analytics to COVID-19 research initiative

Oracle gives COVID-19 data analytics platform to HHS: 5 things to know

St. Jude creates global data registry to monitor impact of COVID-19 on pediatric cancer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.