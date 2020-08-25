2 Nebraska sites blame technical issues for COVID-19 test results delay

The Lincoln Journal Star reported two testing sites in Lincoln, Neb., are experiencing delays in reporting COVID-19 test results.

Four details:

1. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said a delay in communicating some COVID-19 test results was due to "technical difficulty."

2. The statewide average for test turnarounds is 2.2 days, and the average time in Lincoln is 2.9 days. However, some individuals reported waiting twice the average time for results.

3. In some cases, individuals called the labs for their results and were told there wasn't a record of their test. One resident was told via the Test Nebraska hotline that computer problems led to issues uploading data.

4. The Nebraska health department has since resolved the issue.

